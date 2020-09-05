It’s a party at Midtown’s Mexcal

Mexcal is short for tacos and tequila, at least that’s what we’re gathering from Reno’s new Midtown eatery. Opened during the pandemic, a socially distanced indoor model combined with a fun and festive patio and takeout options has allowed the upscale taco spot to find itself pretty busy despite COVID.

Just stepping into Mexcal feels a bit like taking a vacation. A large bar is the focal point of the eatery, where they turn out a list of specialty margaritas and other signature sippers. Surrounding that there are tables in two areas, and out back you can dine al fresco. The place has cool accents like exposed brick walls and overall it’s a contemporary spot on Midtown’s main stretch that feels a tad like stepping into a home through the front doors.

Margaritas at Mexcal. Image: Mike Alt

The first step here, if you’re a fan of fancy drinks—and I am—is to order a cocktail to accompany your meal. We’re going to go ahead and talk up the Alyssa Loca, a delicious marg made with Blanco tequila, fresh mint, fresh lime juice, fresh raspberries, and organic agave nectar topped with Chandon Sparkling Rose. It’s, well, fresh.

Or, if you like it spicy instead of sweet, reach for the pineapple jalapeño, a margarita that will tantalize your senses with its blend of reposado tequila, jalapeño-infused margarita mix, fresh pineapple, fresh lime juice, and organic agave nectar. I dare to say they do some of the best margaritas in town, with a long list of these specialty options that kick dinner up a notch.

The menu features some appetizers but the focus here is tacos. Order chips and guac to start if you’re starving, but even on a busy Friday night this place is turning plates around pretty fast so the wait won’t be long.

The de la calle tacos are what we typically refer to as street tacos. They are anywhere from $4-6.50 each and I recommend about two or three of them to make a meal. The cool part is these tacos are ordered individually so you can get creative with your dish combinations.

Before you settle on something simple like the carnitas or carne asada, consider stepping outside of the box. The duck confit is a maple leaf duck served with red cabbage slaw, pickled red onions, and cilantro. The short rib is another favorite, with tender meat finished with onion, cilantro, queso, and avocado crema.

If you’re adventurous, try the octopus taco—charred octopus, cabbage, lime, onion, and cilantro—or the lengua—beef tongue, onion, cilantro, and lime. Honestly you can’t go wrong.

Each taco is served loaded with ingredients and two tortillas per order so you can make your one heaping taco into two easier-to-consume tacos. The restaurant also serves crispy tacos, or tacos dorados, as well as appetizers like ahi ceviche, charred octopus, tres flautas, and more. For a $1 upcharge you can turn those tacos into a tostada or enchilada.

I’ll see you next Taco Tuesday!

Details

Visit: 516 S. Virginia St., Reno, Nev. 89509

Online: https://www.mexcalreno.com/

Call: 775-433-1080

Hours: Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.