Forever14 puts out call for teams, volunteers and sponsors (sponsored)

Organizers of The Great Race: #SuicideFreeby2023 are calling for teams, volunteers and sponsors for the outdoor adventure event taking place on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the Sky Tavern Ski Area. This family fun event is open to people of all ages.

Registration cost is $40 for a team of 4-6 family members or close friends.

In recognition of social distancing, each team will select a staggered start time. Registration includes the Adventure Course, a ride up the mountain, fun merchandise and other family focused activities.

“Our community has suffered the loss of amazing teens who will never see the bright future they had before them,” said Kerri Countess, president and founder of Forever14. “After losing my son, Caleb, to suicide, I vowed that our community would be suicide free by 2023, the year Caleb was to graduate from high school. Through our events and programs, we are fostering teen ambassadors who are connecting with those in their communities.”

The innovative outdoor adventure course consists of a guided 1-mile hike with 8 stops along the trail where Forever14 Teen Ambassadors will lead participants in activities designed to promote teamwork and build skills that will help them better navigate the ups and downs of life. Rewards for completion of each challenge will be given.

Sponsorships are available for each station along the trail and offer community partners an opportunity to connect with participants. The event includes music, food, sponsors and other vendors who will be on-site with program information and give-aways.

The event is in collaboration with Project Discovery and Sky Tavern. Through Forever14 and Project Discovery, the Legacy Teen Empowerment Project is an innovative outdoor experiential learning program designed to increase social-emotional competence, boost self-esteem, create lifelong connections, and build valuable life skills.

Event proceeds will benefit the #f14 Teen Ambassador Peer Support Network and the Legacy Teen Empowerment Project – a pilot program partially funded by Renown Health that seeks to demonstrate evidence-based implementation of The Center for Disease Control’s published proven strategies for suicide prevention that include community engagement activities and peer support programs that promote connectedness and teach coping and problem-solving skills.

Through their Teen Ambassador Peer Support Network, Forever14 hosts community service projects and “Connect Events” for teens, families and communities that promote community engagement, foster peer-to-peer support and teaches problem-solving and coping skills in fun, engaging environments.

To register, sponsor or volunteer or for more information visit Forever14.org/greatrace.

About Forever14

Forever14 was formed by a grieving family and a group of dedicated community members after the untimely passing of Caleb Stenvold at the tender age of 14. Caleb was a son, brother, student, athlete, and friend to all. Now he is “Forever14” and will never see what a bright future he had ahead of him.

