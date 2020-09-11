Firefighters deliver donations to Food Bank

Members of the Truckee Meadows Firefighter Foundation today delivered $1,500 and two truckloads of food to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
TMFF volunteers facilitated the firefighters and staff of the Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, City of Sparks Fire Department, Storey County Fire Protection District and the unions that represent them.
“Those of us working on the front lines of our community right now see the need and understand
the immediate impact of COVID and this horrific fire season on our collective communities,” said
TMFF Treasurer Dillon Lowe. “We’re a service-driven crew and we knew we had to do
something to help. The foundation is a vehicle for us to make a difference. We hope this helps.”
Each fire agency contributed $500, amounting to $1500, or enough to support 4,500
meals. The Reno Tahoe Airport Authority contributed a large quantity of food while the Truckee
Meadows Firefighter Foundation delivered the check and food to the food bank’s location off USA
Parkway late this morning.
Source: TMFF