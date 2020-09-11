Firefighters deliver donations to Food Bank

Support This Is Reno We are reporting daily on how the coronavirus is impacting the Reno area. This coverage is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge. Please help us by becoming a subscriber so that our reporting can continue. Subscribe

Members of the Truckee Meadows Firefighter Foundation today delivered $1,500 and two truckloads of food to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

TMFF volunteers facilitated the firefighters and staff of the Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, City of Sparks Fire Department, Storey County Fire Protection District and the unions that represent them.

“Those of us working on the front lines of our community right now see the need and understand

the immediate impact of COVID and this horrific fire season on our collective communities,” said

TMFF Treasurer Dillon Lowe. “We’re a service-driven crew and we knew we had to do

something to help. The foundation is a vehicle for us to make a difference. We hope this helps.”

Each fire agency contributed $500, amounting to $1500, or enough to support 4,500

meals. The Reno Tahoe Airport Authority contributed a large quantity of food while the Truckee

Meadows Firefighter Foundation delivered the check and food to the food bank’s location off USA

Parkway late this morning.

Source: TMFF