Event planned Saturday to honor late Sparks Mayor Smith

The city of Sparks is inviting the public this weekend to celebrate the life of Mayor Ron Smith, who passed away Aug. 19 at age 71.

Ron Smith, Image: City of Sparks

The event is planned between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza, which is located on the west side of Sparks Marina Park, 300 Howard Drive.

Masks and social distancing are required.

People are encouraged to leave messages for Smith’s family and share memories.

Smith had been battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. He was elected to the Sparks City Council in 2006 and then elected mayor in 2018.

Smith is survived by his wife, Karen, four children and nine grandchildren.

Ward 2 City Councilman Ed Lawson, who has been serving as mayor pro tempore, is scheduled to complete the remainder of Smith’s term, which ends in late 2022.