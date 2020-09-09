fbpx
Home > News > Event planned Saturday to honor late Sparks Mayor Smith
News

Event planned Saturday to honor late Sparks Mayor Smith

By Carla O'Day
The city of Sparks is inviting the public this weekend to celebrate the life of Mayor Ron Smith, who passed away Aug. 19 at age 71.

Ron Smith
Ron Smith, Image: City of Sparks

The event is planned between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza, which is located on the west side of Sparks Marina Park, 300 Howard Drive.

Masks and social distancing are required.

People are encouraged to leave messages for Smith’s family and share memories.

Smith had been battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. He was elected to the Sparks City Council in 2006 and then elected mayor in 2018.

Smith is survived by his wife, Karen, four children and nine grandchildren.

Ward 2 City Councilman Ed Lawson, who has been serving as mayor pro tempore, is scheduled to complete the remainder of Smith’s term, which ends in late 2022.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

