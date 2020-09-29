Drakulich Commercial Partners to reveal future of $50 million property for sale: St. James’s Village and Sierra Reflections (sponsored)

Tucked away at the base of the Sierras, sits one of northern Nevada’s best kept secrets. St. James’s Village and Sierra Reflections are located between Reno, Lake Tahoe and Carson City. On Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Drakulich Commercial Partners (DCP) will present the future vision for these properties.

“Our goal is to expand the Reno-Tahoe community and create more interest among investors and developers,” said Bryan Drakulich, Founder of DCP. “These two properties will be unlike anything else in the area.”

St. James’s Village and Sierra Reflections have access to US Hwy 395, Interstate 580, and NV State Route 431 to make travel to those surrounding areas easier for the current and future residents.

“With great schools, entertainment, and world-class skiing just minutes away,” said Drakulich. “This makes St. James’s Village and Sierra Reflections one of the most desirable family housing areas in northern Nevada, where luxury meets the great outdoors.”

Although 1,158 approved home sites still remain to be developed within both properties, St. James’s Village is a gated, private community that currently consists of approximately 440 home sites with a minimum lot size of 1 acre. Sierra Reflections will consist of 938 single-family and townhome community units, which holds a 758-acre development opportunity, joining St. James’s Village lots. According to EDAWN, there will be a great demand for housing in northern Nevada over the next few years.

“As the expansion of the northern Nevada region progresses, St. James’s Village and Sierra Reflections are merged together to create a once-in-a-lifetime development opportunity in one of the nation’s fastest growing job and real estate markets,” said Drakulich. “Creating a haven for new and relocating businesses.”

With companies like Apple, Google, Tesla, and Switch investing billions of dollars into new campuses, bringing a vast amount of jobs to the area, St. James’s Village and Sierra Reflections have the capacity to uphold northern Nevada’s growing market.

###

About Drakulich Commercial Partners

Bryan founded Drakulich Real Estate, which includes Drakulich Commercial Partners (DCP) and Drakulich Luxury Properties, to help establish a new standard of experience and knowledge to the real estate experience. Drakulich Commercial Partners is northern Nevada’s Premier Commercial Real Estate Company. This company walks clients through everything they need to know about one of the nation’s best commercial real estate markets. With over 40 years of experience in northern Nevada real estate, DCP has the experience, knowledge, and connections necessary to educate clients on the changing economic climate of the area.