District calls for third day of distance learning as smoke lingers

By ThisIsReno
Smoke from the Creek Fire, now nearly 245,000 acres, continues to plague the Truckee Meadows with poor air quality and has forced another day of full distance learning for Washoe County students. The Washoe County School District called for full distance learning for Friday, Sept. 18 for the third day in a row.

In a statement to the community, district officials said, “We met with the National Weather Service at 5 p.m. today and were advised that the Creek Fire remains very active causing continued smoke in our region, resulting in unhealthy air quality tomorrow. Although the winds are expected to increase throughout the evening and into tomorrow, there is uncertainty that the smoke will move out of the region.”

The district advised that school meals will be available Friday for all students from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will include a one-day breakfast and lunch pack. Families should go to the Nutrition Services Center Central Kitchen Facility located at 585 Spice Islands Ct. in Sparks. All students —  free, reduced, or paid — are welcome, and fees will be charged later for paying students. 

Incline Village families and staff will receive information separately.

