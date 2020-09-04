Deadline extended for The Art of Innovation community campaign (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

INOVA invites artists to submit their work to celebrate

the expression of innovation through art in Reno

INOVA luxury apartments at the Summit, the new apartment homes in South Reno geared toward creativity and a spirit of collaboration, in July launched a community campaign to celebrate local artists called The Art of Innovation. The deadline for artists to enter into The Art of Innovation competition has been extended to September 14.

Burning Man artist Andrew Johnstone, and Project Manager for Playa Art at Burning Man, Maria Partridge are partnering with INOVA and other regional artist groups to embrace creatives in the region through an art competition.

The Art of Innovation art competition will include a purse total of $10,000, with first, second and third place winners across three different categories chosen, as well as a Best in Show. Categories include photography, painting and sculpture. The top 50 entries will be included in a book, “The Art of Innovation” with the artists’ information and the cost of each piece shown.

Presented by Bob Klein of Klein Financial Corporation, Chip Bowlby of Reno Land, and DivcoWest, the Joint Venture developers of INOVA, The Art of Innovation community campaign is an expression of their commitment to build upon Reno’s identity as a leader in art and innovation.

“Inova, named for its commitment to innovation defines the next generation of Reno living, integrating innovation and art, with luxury and convenience to elevate residents to live life inspired,” Bowlby said. “This philosophy is woven in the property’s fabric, and we are bringing light to it in the form of a competition. The Art of Innovation competition gives artists a chance to connect and create work during a time when our community is looking to be inspired.”

Artists are invited to present existing work as well as original works of art yet to be produced. The deadline for the last submission will be September 14, 2020 and a $10 entry fee will be collected per entry.

“Celebrating arts and culture within our community is essential,” Partridge said. “During this time of uncertainty, art can lift our spirits and provide a sense of community. Through The Art of Innovation competition, we seek to embrace the artists in our community and showcase their incredible work.”

For more information about the competition and how to enter, visit liveatinova.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.