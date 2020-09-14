City announces more COVID relief programs

Another round of funding from the City of Reno’s Coronavirus Relief Programs has been released. The city said the programs are aimed at providing “direct economic support to community members who have struggled due to previous or current COVID-19 Governor Directives and Declarations.”
The latest funding provides financial assistance to individuals living in short-term rentals and to motel owners who have unpaid rents on occupied units. Another program offers small business assistance specifically for women and minority-owned businesses.
The city is also soliciting proposals from community organizations and public entities to address food insecurity and distribution. Proposals for that funding opportunity must be submitted by Sept. 15.
Complete details on each funding opportunity are available on the city’s website at: https://www.reno.gov/community/emergency-preparedness/covid-19/coronavirus-relief-programs.
For more information and updates regarding the City of Reno’s Coronavirus Relief Programs, visit Reno.gov/COVID19.
