Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada continues free naturalization and citizenship services (sponsored)

Clients interested in naturalization encouraged to sign-up before new fees take effect

Upcoming classes offered Through Truckee Meadows Community College

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s Immigration Assistance Program is continuing its naturalization related services in connection with the Adult Basic Education program through Truckee Meadows Community College. The services are free of charge thanks to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Citizenship and Assimilation Grant Program.

The Department of Homeland Security has also published its new fee schedule, which is set to take effect on October 2, 2020, and will drastically increase the fees to file for naturalization. Ahead of this change, Catholic Charities is continuing to offer free legal assistance with filing for Naturalization for individuals who qualify and are interested in becoming United States Citizens.

“Every day we meet clients who don’t understand the eligibility requirements for citizenship or how the naturalization process works,” said Annie Allen, director of Immigration Assistance Program at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “The citizenship program is now an extension of the legal services that we offer and can be the next step for our clients in their dream to become U.S. Citizens.”

In the month of September, the Immigration Assistance Program will be prioritizing naturalization applications, to ensure they are sent out before the increased fees take effect on October 2. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, all regularly scheduled walk-in hours and Free Consultation Day are cancelled until further notice. For questions regarding legal representation for filing applications for naturalization before the new fees take effect, or if you have questions regarding your immigration status, please call 775-393-3877 or email [email protected] to schedule a telephonic consultation.

TMCC, in collaboration with the Immigration Assistance Program, will be offering two free in-person Citizenship orientations in September at the TMCC Meadowood Center located at 5270 Neil Road, Suite 220, in Reno on Saturday, September 19, at 9 a.m. and Thursday, September 24, at 6 p.m. In the class, participants will learn about: gaining Citizenship through the Naturalization process, both the English and civics Naturalization tests, and the value of Citizenship.

Starting in October, TMCC’s citizenship classes will be taught in a hybrid in-person/online format.

Beginning October 3, Saturday classes will be taught as an in-person/online hybrid class. Starting October 6, Tuesday and Thursday classes will be offered fully online. To register for the class, fill out the form link: https://www.tmcc.edu/adult-basic-education/student-registration, or call TMCC at 775-829-9044.

For additional information, please contact the director of the Immigration Assistance Program, Annie Allen, at 775-322-7073, extension 740, or email [email protected].

About

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, Established in 1941, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) is a Nevada-based, 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, non-profit corporation operating human service programs including: St. Vincent’s Dining Room, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, St. Vincent’s Resource Hub, Crossroads Sober Living, Immigration Assistance and others. CCNN is committed to providing help and creating hope in our community. From infants to seniors, CCNN assists approximately 40,000 people per month in northern Nevada.

