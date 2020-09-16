Beer & Chocolate Tasting! (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Sip craft beers and sample artisan chocolates with Piñon Bottle and Tandem Chocolates

Who said craft beer and chocolates don’t go together? On Thursday, September 24, at 6:00 p.m., join Piñon Bottle and Tandem Chocolates as they come together for a first-ever beer and chocolate tasting at Piñon’s Sparks location in the heart of Victorian Square.

With appropriate social distancing guidelines in place, the $20 ticket includes 4 six-ounce beer tasters, uniquely paired with 4 chocolate bonbons. Each round of pairing will be led by beer masters and the chocolatier herself, Phyllis Robinson, to describe the flavors in detail. Phyllis, owner of Tandem Chocolates, is creating decadent flavors, infused with a skosh of Piñon’s selected craft beers for a perfect pair!

Get your tickets HERE!

Keep checking back… brew and bonbon menu to come!

