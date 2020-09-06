fbpx
Additional public input sought on Reno zoning code update

By ThisIsReno
Reno’s zoning code updates, or what the city has been calling “RENOvation,” are getting close to final, but city officials are still inviting input from the community. The City of Reno will host three virtual presentations with question and answer sessions this month: Sept. 8, 10 and 15.

The City said the zoning code updates are needed to “modernize Reno’s requirements for land use and development,” and are part of its Master Plan, which also has a catchy name—ReImagine Reno. The updates focus on “housing affordability, sustainable development and quality of the built environment,” as well as a more user-friendly and transparent development review process.

Residents can find more information about the zoning code updates online at https://www.reno.gov/government/departments/community-development/zoning-code/development-code-update

Registration for each of the three presentations is linked below. Questions, which will be answered during the presentations in the order they are received, can be submitted ahead of time by emailing [email protected].

Anticipated adoption meetings are set for Nov. 18 for the Reno Planning Commission and Dec. 9 for the Reno City Council.

