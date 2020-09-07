7th Northern Nevada Jewel Awards recognizes female-area manager (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Standard Management Company (SMC) has been recognized by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) for the 7th Annual Northern Nevada Jewel Awards. Kristina Stanley, Reno-Sparks Area Manager of SMC, has been awarded the 2020 Volunteer of the year with NVSAA.

The property locations within Kristina Stanley’s area are:

Eastland Hills: 1855 Baring Boulevard, Sparks, NV

Verona: 1475 Vista Del Rancho Parkway, Sparks, NV

Boulders: 4775 Summit Ridge Drive, Reno, NV

Spring Villas: 431 Spring Villas Drive, Sparks, NV

Kristina Stanley

The NVSAA Jewel Awards are given in recognition of superior contributions and excellent achievements in the Multi-Family Housing Industry.

For the past three years, Kristina Stanley has volunteered for the NVSAA, becoming the Outreach Committee Chair and helping to select local non-profit organizations to receive monetary proceeds from the silent auction, held at the annual Jewel Awards. The NVSAA organization has helped the Multi-Family Industry through the Education Alliance and the Eddy House. Both of these non-profit organizations have silently touched more than one of Standard Management’s residents, which is an inspiration to Kristina in both her personal and professional life.

“We are proud to be part of such an amazing community!” said Tony Kuper, Director of Residential Operations. “We are thrilled to see Kristina be part of this give back and make a positive change in the Reno-Sparks community.”

“To me, volunteering is a top priority and a passion,” said Kristina Stanley, Area Manager. “I believe that if we all focused and dedicated our time to helping one another or a cause, then everyone could make a positive change.”

