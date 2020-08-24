fbpx
“What do you want the world to know?”

By Carla O'Day
A homeless encampment with the Reno city skyline behind it.
A homeless encampment near downtown Reno. Photo: Trevor Bexon

Public invited to answer question as they create mural

The public is invited to the Truckee River on Tuesday to make a mural from canvas puzzle pieces while using their creativity to answer the following question as it pertains to Reno and the homeless: “What do you want the world to know?”

The event is free and scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at Broadhead Memorial Park, 5 S. Park St.

According to organizers, social distance will be maintained. Those who cannot attend but would like to participate can request artists paint a message for them. Those who wish to create their own design can obtain a puzzle piece from facilitators.

Regenesis Reno, Empathy CoOp, Karma Box Project, and Reno Burrito Project are hosting the event.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/regenesisreno, call 775-525-1594 or email [email protected]

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

