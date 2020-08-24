Public invited to answer question as they create mural

The public is invited to the Truckee River on Tuesday to make a mural from canvas puzzle pieces while using their creativity to answer the following question as it pertains to Reno and the homeless: “What do you want the world to know?”

The event is free and scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at Broadhead Memorial Park, 5 S. Park St.

According to organizers, social distance will be maintained. Those who cannot attend but would like to participate can request artists paint a message for them. Those who wish to create their own design can obtain a puzzle piece from facilitators.

Regenesis Reno, Empathy CoOp, Karma Box Project, and Reno Burrito Project are hosting the event.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/regenesisreno, call 775-525-1594 or email [email protected]