UNR presidential candidates to remain a secret, for now

By Bob Conrad
University of Nevada, Reno's Morrill Hall. Image: Bob Conrad

The Nevada System of Higher Education is not releasing the names of those being considered for the University of Nevada, Reno’s next president. Unknown candidates will be on campus in two weeks for meet-and-greet events, quickly followed by a decision on the position to be made by the Board of Regents.

The chancellor and the search firm have interviewed semi-finalists and will narrow it down to a list of 3 to 5 finalists, said NSHE spokesperson Francis McCabe. The names of the finalists won’t be made public until Sept. 8, less than a week before the campus visits.

“The finalists will … be invited to campus for tours, meetings and interviews with the search committee and various university and community stakeholders and leaders,” McCabe said.

Campus visits are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14, and Tuesday, Sept. 15. Regents are scheduled to make their decision on the candidates on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Sitting UNR President Marc Johnson will remain until the end of the year. Former Governor Brian Sandoval expressed interested in the position.

Bob Conrad

Bob Conrad is co-founder of This Is Reno, which he manages as publisher and executive editor. He also works part time for the University of Nevada, Reno.

