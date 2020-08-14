Two counties show a downward COVID trend, Gov. Sisolak formalizes ‘Road to Recovery’ plan

Carson City and Lincoln County are showing signs of “lower risk” after a week-long consultation and collaboration with the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force.
Last week, eight counties: Clark, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Nye, Washoe, Carson City and Lincoln were flagged as showing “elevated disease transmission risk,” said an official statement by Nevada Health Response.
Over the last weekend and throughout this week, Caleb Cage, chairman of the task force, worked with leaders from these eight counties to examine each county’s data. County leaders also submitted their assessment and action plans for review to the task force.
Based on COVID-19 data analysis this week, Carson and Lincoln counties “no longer meet two or more of the criteria” in regard with COVID assessment metrics based on case rate, tests done and test positivity rate per 100,000 people.
However, both counties will continue with current mitigation measures. The other six counties, too, will continue with existing restrictions.
“At this time, all current restrictions for each county will remain in place as plans are reviewed and refined over the next week. This includes the existing closures of bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries and wineries in Clark, Washoe, Nye and Elko counties per Directive 027,” said the health response statement.
Sisolak formalized today Road to Recovery: Moving to A New Normal plan
Gov. Steve Sisolak formalized today the ‘Road to Recovery: Moving to A New Normal’ plan via directive 030, which provides for a “sustainable response model” to investigate the pandemic in a consistent and accountable manner and communicate to Nevadans and policy-makers these findings in the most accessible way possible.
The plan also outlined the State’s transition to a long-term, focused mitigation strategy for the coming days.
Like the rest of the country, Nevada’s ongoing pandemic investigations and analyses have improved over a period of time, helping the administration take up strategic goals.
Going forward, the New Normal Plan will be “utilizing targeted strategic mitigation measures at the county level using State and local data and assessments.”
The aim is to slow the spread of COVID-19 within specific communities showing higher risks, until America finds a COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more news about COVID-19 in Reno
Two counties show a downward COVID trend, Gov. Sisolak formalizes ‘Road to Recovery’ plan
Gov. Steve Sisolak formalized today the ‘Road to Recovery: Moving to A New Normal’ plan which provides for a “sustainable response model” to investigate the pandemic.
Staying afloat with distance learning
Earlier this month, Hannah Branch, a senior in Wooster High School’s International Baccalaureate program, started the Reno Alliance for Free Tutoring, or RAFT.
School district moves ahead with reopening plans despite outcry from educators (updated)
Washoe schools trustees met in person to discuss reopening schools, again, and heard from teachers pleading for distance learning.
More than 1,000 dead from COVID-19 in Nevada
It was announced today that there have been 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus disease in Nevada since it first appeared in March.
Health officials caution against gatherings, report 55 new COVID cases
Washoe County is working on partnerships to fast track testing, and is warning residents not to become complacent with small gatherings.
Gov. Sisolak signs bill giving some Nevada businesses certain immunities
Gov. Steve Sisolak signed Senate Bill 4 (SB 4) yesterday which gives Nevada-based hospitality businesses immunities from COVID-19-related lawsuits in certain cases.
Tras Meses De Pandemia, La Inseguridad Alimentaria Continúa En El Norte De Nevada | KUNR
Después de varios meses de pandemia, el Banco de Alimentos del Norte de Nevada sigue recibiendo un número récord de personas que necesitan alimentos gratuitos.
Food insecurity in northern Nevada months into the pandemic | KUNR
Several months into the pandemic, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is seeing record numbers of people using their food assistance services.
Applications open for Nevada’s Commercial Rental Assistance Program Aug. 24
The Nevada Commercial Rental Assistance Grant (CRAG) Program has made $20 million of Coronavirus Relief Funds available.
Nevada reports 742 new confirmed coronavirus cases
Health officials in Nevada on Monday reported 742 new confirmed coronavirus cases and six additional deaths.