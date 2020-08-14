fbpx
Home > Featured > Two counties show a downward COVID trend, Gov. Sisolak formalizes ‘Road to Recovery’ plan
Featured

Two counties show a downward COVID trend, Gov. Sisolak formalizes ‘Road to Recovery’ plan

By Sudhiti Naskar
By Sudhiti Naskar
The Governor was momentarily frustrated and animated with reporters while answering questions. Image: Eric Marks
The Governor was momentarily frustrated and animated with reporters while answering questions. Image: Eric Marks

Support This Is Reno

We are reporting daily on how the coronavirus is impacting the Reno area. This coverage is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge. Please help us continue by becoming a subscriber so that our reporting will continue.

Subscribe

Carson City and Lincoln County are showing signs of “lower risk” after a week-long consultation and collaboration with the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force. 

Last week, eight counties: Clark, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Nye, Washoe, Carson City and Lincoln were flagged as showing “elevated disease transmission risk,” said an official statement by Nevada Health Response.

Over the last weekend and throughout this week, Caleb Cage, chairman of the task force, worked with leaders from these eight counties to examine each county’s data. County leaders also submitted their assessment and action plans for review to the task force.

Based on COVID-19 data analysis this week, Carson and Lincoln counties “no longer meet two or more of the criteria” in regard with COVID assessment metrics based on case rate, tests done and test positivity rate per 100,000 people. 

However, both counties will continue with current mitigation measures. The other six counties, too, will continue with existing restrictions.

“At this time, all current restrictions for each county will remain in place as plans are reviewed and refined over the next week. This includes the existing closures of bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries and wineries in Clark, Washoe, Nye and Elko counties per Directive 027,” said the health response statement. 

Sisolak formalized today Road to Recovery: Moving to A New Normal plan 

Gov. Steve Sisolak formalized today the ‘Road to Recovery: Moving to A New Normal’ plan via directive 030, which provides for a “sustainable response model” to investigate the pandemic in a consistent and accountable manner and communicate to Nevadans and policy-makers these findings in the most accessible way possible.

The plan also outlined the State’s transition to a long-term, focused mitigation strategy for the coming days. 

Like the rest of the country, Nevada’s ongoing pandemic investigations and analyses have improved over a period of time, helping the administration take up strategic goals.

Going forward, the New Normal Plan will be “utilizing targeted strategic mitigation measures at the county level using State and local data and assessments.” 

The aim is to slow the spread of COVID-19 within specific communities showing higher risks, until America finds a COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more news about COVID-19 in Reno

Staying afloat with distance learning

Staying afloat with distance learning

Earlier this month, Hannah Branch, a senior in Wooster High School’s International Baccalaureate program, started the Reno Alliance for Free Tutoring, or RAFT.

Sudhiti Naskar

Sudhiti (Shu) Naskar is a multimedia journalist and researcher who has years of experience covering international issues. In the role of a journalist, she has covered gender, culture, society, environment, and economy. Her works have appeared on BBC, The National, The wall street Journal, Marie Claire, Reno Gazette-Journal, Caravan and more. Her interests lie in the intersection of art, politics, social justice, education, tech, and culture. She took a sabbatical from media to attend graduate school at the University of Nevada Reno in 2017. In this period, she has won awards, represented her school at an international conference and successfully defended her thesis on political disinformation at the Reynolds School of Journalism where she earned her Master's in Media Innovation.

Related

Staying afloat with distance learning

School district moves ahead with reopening plans despite...

More than 1,000 dead from COVID-19 in Nevada

Health officials caution against gatherings, report 55 new...

Gov. Sisolak signs bill giving some Nevada businesses...

Tras Meses De Pandemia, La Inseguridad Alimentaria Continúa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend