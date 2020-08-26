fbpx
Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at area schools (updated)

By ThisIsReno
Washoe County School District administration building. Image: Carla O'Day.
Update: Another positive COVID-19 case was confirmed mid-day Wednesday at Diedrichsen Elementary School.

The Washoe County School District reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at area schools Tuesday—one at Vaughn Middle School and one at Lemelson STEM Academy.

As they have with other cases, the district is working in partnership with the Washoe County Health District on contact tracing, which may exclude others from the schools for 14 days.

The district did not provide information about any of the cases due to privacy concerns, but said both schools are following their prescribed “enhanced cleaning protocols per the Washoe County Health District and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.”

