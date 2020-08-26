Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at area schools (updated)

Update: Another positive COVID-19 case was confirmed mid-day Wednesday at Diedrichsen Elementary School.
The Washoe County School District reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at area schools Tuesday—one at Vaughn Middle School and one at Lemelson STEM Academy.
As they have with other cases, the district is working in partnership with the Washoe County Health District on contact tracing, which may exclude others from the schools for 14 days.
The district did not provide information about any of the cases due to privacy concerns, but said both schools are following their prescribed “enhanced cleaning protocols per the Washoe County Health District and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.”
The Washoe County School District reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at area schools Tuesday.
OPINION: Teachers, like so many essential professionals, rarely get a seat at the table where the most essential decisions about education are made.
The Washoe County School District today said it has confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at McQueen High School.
The Washoe County Health District is quickly expanding to meet the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19 in and around the county.
OPINION: Finding our way through the unexpected and unknown adds a whole new level of stress to life.
A Nevada judge decided Thursday not to require the state unemployment office to pay out benefits en masse to laid-off workers whose claims have been erroneously delayed…
Washoe County School District announced today an individual from Reed High School in Sparks has COVID-19. This new case is the fifth case of COVID-19 in…
Washoe County reported a high day of COVID-19 cases, and health officials warn residents to stay vigilant with safety protocols.
The pandemic has made seniors more vulnerable to loneliness and isolation, but some families and organizations have found a way to maintain connections.
La pandemia ha hecho que los ancianos sean más vulnerables a la soledad y al aislamiento, pero algunas familias y organizaciones han encontrado una forma de mantener…