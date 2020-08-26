Truck rentals show flood of Californians to Reno

Real estate agents and economic development officials say the Reno area is seeing a flood of new residents from California, but hard data to support their anecdotal evidence is hard to find. Prices that folks are paying for U-Haul trucks may provide some of the missing data.
On the other hand, the same U-Haul rates that show the flood of residents out of the Bay Area and Los Angeles also indicate that the Reno area is simultaneously losing some residents to other cities in the West.
In a completely balanced world, one in which the same number of people moved between any two cities at about the same time, U-Haul rates would be nearly identical, no matter if a family moved from Reno to San Francisco or moved from San Francisco to Reno.
But when there’s a big imbalance in traffic, U-Haul rates are an indicator of what’s going on.
A family moving from Palo Alto in the heart of Silicon Valley to Reno early in October, for instance, would pay $1,276 for a big U-Haul truck. A family moving the other direction, from Reno to Palo Alto, would pay $160 for the same truck. (All the rates come from U-Haul’s Web site for a rental beginning Oct. 3 of a 26-foot truck, the size the company recommends to move three or four bedrooms of stuff.)
A truck rental from San Francisco to Reno would cost $1,128, more than seven times the $154 to rent a truck moving in the opposite direction.
From Anaheim in Southern California, a U-Haul rental to Reno would be $2,020; it’s $867 in the other direction.
Something close to a balanced market exists between Sacramento and Reno. U-Haul quotes a rate of $435 for moves up the hill to Reno and $391 for rentals headed westward.
But the big imbalance between Reno and California’s big cities doesn’t necessarily hold true throughout the West. In fact, the U-Haul rates hint at an outflow of Reno-area residents to other metro areas.
A truck to Seattle, for instance, rents for $1,012. For the journey to Reno from Seattle, the cost is $749. That’s an indication that more trucks are headed to Seattle than are headed to northern Nevada.
Moving to Salt Lake City from Reno would cost $1,065; a move from the Utah city to Reno is $685. A move to Phoenix would cost $1,415; a move from Phoenix to Reno is priced at $765. A truck to Las Vegas from Reno would cost $993, compared to a price of $620 for a northbound move.
Jeff Lockridge, manager of media and public relations for Phoenix-based U-Haul, says the complicated process of setting rates reflects simple supply and demand for equipment in a city as well as the company’s need to get trucks back to cities where they are needed after they’re dropped off in hot markets. In all, U-Haul executives manage a fleet of about 176,000 trucks and 127,000 trailers across North America.
Among the challenges they face is this: Rented moving trucks will tend to pool in popular destinations where they are dropped off, but the company needs to have enough trucks on hand in cities where lots of folks are planning to move out.
Sometimes, U-Haul will even hire contract drivers to return trucks to cities where demand is high, but Lockridge says the company far prefers to rent the trucks, even at a relatively low price, and let a customer take care of getting the truck back.
He says rates from California cities to Reno may higher these days because demand for trucks is so high in the Los Angeles or San Francisco regions — not just for moves to northern Nevada, but moves to any of the places that’s served by one of U-Haul’s 22,000 rental locations.
That’s not how the data works. It doesn’t reflect any detail on the trade between two specific cities. It’s the supply and demand in or out of one specific city. Phoenix is high because so many people are moving there in general, not due to traffic from Reno.
Very interesting. But no speculation on the ‘why’ of it? Allow me. Could it be the fact that California is a ‘sanctuary state?’ Could it be that illegal aliens are pampered to, even sought, while tax-paying, law-obeying citizens are seen as nothing more than cows in a field, valuable only for what they produce? Could it be that crime is ‘the new normal?’ (Went over to visit with a friend in Berkeley. We jumped in his car and went to a coffee house. He parked in a high-rise parking lot, but did not lock his car. I asked him why? He said that if you do, the thieves will just break your windows to get in and look for stuff. So people in some parts of the state do not even lock their cars.) Could the exudus be do to the pandering to the homeless? (If you feed them, they will come.) (This, by the way, is becoming a problem in both Reno and Carson City, with many of these people possibly from CA) Homeless people are ‘untoucables.’ Untouchable by the police. Just like illegals. They can drive wo licenses and insurance. You try it. Could the exodus from CA be due to the fact that the law in the state regarding theft was changed, so that if the value of a theft is below a certain ceiling, the cops will NOT pursue or arrest. I thin the ceiling is about 900 dollars. So people are literally going in SavMarts with calculators and filling their carts, then pushing them out. I’ve seen videos of it. It’s astounding. Then there is the new TAX. I think 0.4% of a person’s total worth. You’ve already paid your fed income tax, CA state income tax, sales tax (that is, if you bother to buy anymore and not just steal), but now they are considering a ‘wealth tax.’ These insane laws and attitudes are why people are flooding out of California. They are why I left in 2017. So, who is doing all this to California? Well, the democrats are. Democrats run the entire state, everything. This is a fact. And one more point, incredibly, some of the people fleeing California and coming to Nevada, bring their politics with them. Despite the fact that the democrats have and are destroying California, these people flee to Nevada, and then vote for and elect Democrat politicians who want to impose the same laws and values on Nevadans.
By now, some or one of them, is rushing to their keyboard to have my comment taken down for being racist or some such nonsense.
Nevadans, please wake up. Take a good look at what is happening to California and ask yourselves if you want that for your selves and your families. Then vote accordingly.