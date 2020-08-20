TMWA again defers planned water rate increase

A scheduled rate increase was deferred Wednesday by the Truckee Meadows Water Authority board for the second time this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A 2.5% rate hike was scheduled to start the first billing cycle in May but was deferred in the spring until summer because many were suffering economic hardship. Coronavirus has caused, as is still causing, substantial rises in unemployment.

Because the pandemic is still causing problems the board pushed back rate increases to May 2021, May 2022 and May 2023, respectively. Increases are expected to be 2.5% each of those years.

Approved 3 years ago, the rate adjustment is for residential, business and wholesale customers.

In April 2017, the board approved a 5-year plan that consisted of two 3% increases in May 2017 and May 2018, which went through as planned. Three additional increases, each of 2.5% in May 2019, May 2020, and May 2021, were also scheduled

At the December 2018 meeting, the board approved deferring the third 2.5% rate increase out to May 2020, with the fourth and fifth planned for May 2021 and May 2022. The 2019 deferral was due to increased water sales because of unseasonably warm summers the prior three years.

Rate adjustments were put in place as a way to close a funding gap between recurring revenue and cost of services.

TMWA customers experiencing hardships are asked to call 775-834-8080.

