The attack on voting is an insult to Nevadans and democracy (opinion)

Submitted by Sarah Mahler, Washoe County Democratic Party Chair

The Trump campaign is suing Nevada in response to Governor Sisolak and Nevada Democrats passing legislation to ensure a safe and secure election in Nevada during this once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic. As part of their strategy, Republicans are flinging outlandish lies and betraying all Nevadans, enlisting a pack of political operatives and liars to denigrate our state’s history, infrastructure, and bipartisan leadership along the way.

As the chair of the Democratic Party of Washoe County and a long time voting citizen, I believe this should not be a partisan issue. I want all Nevadans to vote in a safe and secure election. Everyone’s vote matters.

But only one major political party, the Democratic Party, believes in this foundational requirement of democracy. The GOP is transforming into the party of Trump through their own divisive and antidemocratic actions. The Nevada Dems are defenders of free and fair elections.

A county worker counts ballots in the June 2020 primary election. Image: Trevor Bexon

Our county political organizations are prepared to separate reality from the lies, starting with the South Washoe Dems meeting on Monday, Aug. 31, featuring Deputy Secretary of State Wayne Torney and Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula. Sign up here. Nevada and Washoe County election officials will answer all legitimate questions and concerns about how, when and where Washoe County residents can vote safely and securely.

Local news has already provided us with important details from Wayne Thorney here.

The assault on voting in Nevada is coming from people who should know better. Former and current elected officials are claiming voting by mail would enable people to vote twice; a baseless claim refuted by Nevada’s top election official, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

We all understand the stakes of this election, but if we do not have the ability to vote, we have already lost. If the Republicans embrace disenfranchisement as a political strategy, they only prove they are unfit to govern at any level—city council, judiciary or legislative, let alone the presidency. A party that is afraid of the electorate is unworthy of representing them.

Limiting voting access is a disgrace. We must be vigilant and uncompromising—Nevadans must be given every tool available to ensure they can vote safely in this election. No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote. That which can be destroyed by the truth, should. There is no truth to the claims of voter fraud in Nevada.

Sarah Mahler is the chair of the Democratic Party of Washoe County and is a Spanish Springs resident.

