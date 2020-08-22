Stone House Café: For every meal of the day

Since I’ve lived in Reno I’ve been visiting Stone House Café for breakfast. The long list of eggs Benedict options punctuated by the creative breakfast noshes including the chorizo breakfast pizza and chicken fried steak open-faced sandwich, a heavy line-up of seafood brunches and plenty of sweet treats, draw customers in for early meals and mid-morning brunches.

But until recently I hadn’t ordered anything other than breakfast at the Arlington Avenue eatery—and boy am I glad I stepped outside of my box.

The breakfast menu here is superb—it’s long, filled with delightful meals and doesn’t skimp on the adult breakfast beverages either. And the lunch menu falls right in line, offering guests the chance to dig in to over-sized salads, south of the border-style plates, gourmet sandwiches, pasta, burgers and more. Basically if you can dream it up, Stone House Café probably already has—and perfected it and slapped it on its menu.

The small plates are worth a gander, providing some imagined dishes to fit an array of tastes. Here, coconut fried prawns, steamed clams, oysters, smoked salmon, and antipasto are all available.

If you know me, though, I’m a sucker for a good sandwich. So, on my first lunch outing at Stone House, I went hands-first into the turkey delight—and boy, was it delightful! The sourdough bread is filled with warm, roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, and melted jack and cheddar cheeses before it is grilled to perfection. Crispy and warm, the bread wasn’t burnt or hard. Instead it melted into the gourmet cheeses perfectly.

This is admittedly one of the more run-of-the-mill items on the menu—less creative than say the jambalaya, which can’t be ordered just anywhere in Nevada, and the coconut salmon—but in true Stone House fashion, it was done well.

Sandwiches come with the choice of fries or a green salad, spring mix packed with unexpected ingredients like jicama. The fries are pretty straight-forward—nothing crazy here. Just crispy, golden brown potatoes fried and salted. It’s important to note than extras, like ranch, will cost you. It’s $1.50 for a small serving of the stuff that comes free at most eateries.

In times of COVID, it may be hard to imagine Stone House Café offering social distance, since the place is packed just about 24/7. But with a reservation you can safely grub indoors or out. The outdoor patio here is delightful year round and, COVID or not, most opt for a seat outside when the weather permits. Large umbrellas that are adjusted by staff when needed offer plenty of shade for warm days, and when you’re trying to stay safe the front porch and garden seating is especially nice.

Masks must be worn upon entering the building and adjoining outdoor area, but once you’re seated, you can take it off as long as you don’t leave the table.

As is the case with most Reno eateries now, takeout options are available for those who don’t want to dine in public just yet—on-site seating will be there for you when you’re ready. And, though not mentioned, it’s important to note that Stone House Café also serves dinner, dessert and a special happy hour menu (typically 3-6 p.m. daily, but in the current restaurant climate it’s always suggested to call ahead as things can shift at a moment’s notice).

Details

In person: 1907 S. Arlington Ave., Reno, NV 89509 (corner of Plumb and Arlington)

Online: StoneHouseCafeReno.com

Call: 775.284.3895

Hours: Daily, Breakfast: 7am-4pm, Lunch: 11am-4:30pm, Dinner: 4:30pm-Close

