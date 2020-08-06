Standard Management ensures fire safety guidelines across all property locations in Reno and Las Vegas (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

With apartment fires being prevalent at this time, Standard Management Company is putting fire safety first to keep residents as safe as possible. With tips from the Reno and Las Vegas Fire Departments, guidelines will be placed around the property locations, providing education about preventing fire hazards and safety precautions to build a safer residential community.

“Our team puts community first, and with light of recent events, we want our residents to feel safe in their own homes,” said Tony Kuper, Director of Residential Operations.

In a chart from the National Fire Protection Association last updated in Fall of 2017, it shows that the number of apartment fires has decreased over the past decade, but they still cause a significant number of deaths and injuries. Standard Management Company cares about the safety of residents and aim to educate the community on best practices to prevent possible fires.

“With all the apartment fires that happen nationally, and in the Reno and Las Vegas areas specifically, we felt it was our duty to bring this subject to attention at all of our locations,” said Kristina Stanley, Area Manager.

