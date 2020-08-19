fbpx
Featured

School district closes buildings early due to air quality

By ThisIsReno
Washoe County School District administration building. Image: Carla O'Day.
The Washoe County School District announced this afternoon that it will close all school buildings after early release today due to air quality concerns.  The district’s concerns are due, in part, to an inability to adhere to its COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which specify increased intake of fresh outside air.

The announcement came shortly after a previous missive noting that students would be kept inside for the remainder of the school day due to heavy smoke from the Loyalton Fire. Wednesdays are traditionally an early release day for students, with the last dismissal by 2:30 p.m.

Programs that take place on WCSD campuses have been canceled for the day, including:

  • City of Reno
  • City of Sparks
  • Kids Zone
  • Judy’s Kids
  • Boys & Girls Club activities

The district has not indicated whether classes will be canceled tomorrow. This story will be updated if more information is provided.

