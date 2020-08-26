fbpx
Home > News > Education > School Board Chair Malena Raymond seeks Trustee Kelley’s resignation from board
Education

School Board Chair Malena Raymond seeks Trustee Kelley’s resignation from board

By Bob Conrad
Screen grab from Scott Kelley's Twitter account.
Washoe County School Board Chair Malena Raymond tonight said she is asking for Trustee Scott Kelley’s resignation. Kelley has been under fire since This Is Reno reported yesterday serious allegations against Kelley, as revealed in court documents. Many have come forward expressing concerns about Kelley’s behavior over the years.

Malena Raymond, Washoe County School Board
A petition was launched today seeking Kelley’s ouster from the school board.

Raymond gave Kelley until tomorrow morning to resign. Her complete statement is below.

Following recent revelations regarding Trustee Scott Kelley’s personal life, late this afternoon Vice President Dr. Angela Taylor and I met with Trustee Kelley. In that meeting, we asked Trustee Kelley to resign from the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees.

Following conversations with the other Trustees individually, it became clear to me that in the best interests of the Washoe County School District, Trustee Kelley should immediately resign. I want to make it clear that I did not poll the Board of Trustees nor did I take an informal vote. This is not a decision I take lightly. However, his actions clearly lack integrity and call into question his trustworthiness. In my professional experience working for a domestic violence organization, I find some of his behaviors worrisome and inappropriate for someone entrusted with decisions that impact the well-being of the students and staff of the Washoe County School District.

If Trustee Kelley chooses not to resign before 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, I will call for a Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees on Thursday, September 3 at 4 p.m. to discuss next steps.

Kelley threatened legal action against This Is Reno should we write anything he considered slanderous or libelous. He still has not responded to a dozen questions about allegations he is facing. His social media accounts were deactivated today.

