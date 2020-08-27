Reno Council approves contract for new city manager

The Reno City Council voted Wednesday to approve a $230,000 annual salary for its new city manager who’s scheduled to assume the role in early October.

Douglas Thornley’s contract also includes five months of severance, along with a monthly vehicle allowance.

Doug Thornley

Thornley is currently an assistant city manager in Sparks who focuses on collective bargaining, human resources and government affairs. He has also served the Rail City as senior assistant city attorney and has worked for local private sector law firms handling land-use and property issues.

During his interview last week, Thornley told council members that Reno needs to restore its collaborative approach to regional problem solving, which includes issues such as homelessness, sewer and transportation.

Councilman Devon Reese said the city needs to offer decent pay and benefits to attract top candidates.

“The truth is, we have to be a competitive environment that brings in quality candidates,” Reese said. “Now we have one and we’re in the middle of a (recommended pay) range. I have no concerns about the salary range being offered.”

Reno Police Chief Jason Soto has been acting as city manager. Citing personal reasons, former manager Sabra Newby announced in February that she’d step down after approximately three years.

Thornley’s starting salary will be approximately the same as Newby was making when she resigned.