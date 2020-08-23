fbpx
Sponsored

PODCAST: Kings of Reno talk to Dr. Angie Taylor (sponsored)

Ed and Dave with Dr. Angie Taylor
Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

This week, Ed and Dave welcome Dr. Angie Taylor, current School Board District E member and reelection candidate in Reno friendsofangie.com/ as their guest. They discuss the recent DNC convention, the Post Office, the greatest victimless crime in history — the Build the Wall Scam and the fires around northern Nevada and California. We even do a bit on religion. Tune on in for a fun, informative and entertaining show.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

