PODCAST: Kings of Reno talk to Dr. Angie Taylor (sponsored)

Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

This week, Ed and Dave welcome Dr. Angie Taylor, current School Board District E member and reelection candidate in Reno friendsofangie.com/ as their guest. They discuss the recent DNC convention, the Post Office, the greatest victimless crime in history — the Build the Wall Scam and the fires around northern Nevada and California. We even do a bit on religion. Tune on in for a fun, informative and entertaining show.

