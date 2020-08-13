fbpx
Home > Sponsored > PODCAST: Kings of Reno discuss disorder in Douglas County and Kamala Harris (sponsored)
Sponsored

PODCAST: Kings of Reno discuss disorder in Douglas County and Kamala Harris (sponsored)

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for president of the United States at a rally at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in her hometown of Oakland, California, U.S., January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

SPONSORED POST

Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

On today’s Kings of Reno, Season 2 Episode 5, we welcome Edward Coleman, first vice chair of the Washoe Dems. We discuss the horrific “counter protest” that harassed Black Lives Matter activists in Douglas County; we revel in Dave’s correct prediction of Kamala Harris as the VP choice for Joe Biden; and we never miss fan favorite segment: “fuck that guy.”

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Nevada political leaders respond to Biden’s VP pick

Sparks Council meeting public comments largely aimed at...

Black Lives Matter supporters met with threats and...

PODCAST: Kings of Reno with special guest, attorney...

Arrest warrants issued for couple who attacked This...

An open letter to Sheriff Dan Coverley (opinion)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend