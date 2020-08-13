PODCAST: Kings of Reno discuss disorder in Douglas County and Kamala Harris (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

On today’s Kings of Reno, Season 2 Episode 5, we welcome Edward Coleman, first vice chair of the Washoe Dems. We discuss the horrific “counter protest” that harassed Black Lives Matter activists in Douglas County; we revel in Dave’s correct prediction of Kamala Harris as the VP choice for Joe Biden; and we never miss fan favorite segment: “fuck that guy.”

