Nevada Faculty Alliance demands Board of Regents discipline board attorney

The Nevada Faculty Alliance, which represents higher education faculty, is demanding the Nevada System of Higher Education’s governing board discipline the board’s attorney and chief of staff.

The faculty are referencing Board of Regents Chief of Staff Dean Gould’s comments at the last regents’ meeting. Gould admonished Regent Lisa Levine for what he called her “child speak.” After quick criticism online for the following video of the exchange, Gould issued a public statement that was further critical of Levine.

“My reaction during today’s Board of Regents meeting was in response to a previous meeting (July 23, 2020), at which I was attempting to protect the Board from a possible open meetings law violation during the new business portion of the agenda and Regent Levine accused me of ‘mansplaining,'” Gould said. “I found this comment to be unprofessional and embarrassing and is not an appropriate way for an employer to speak to an employee. In retrospect, I should not have stooped to her level of acrimony.”

The faculty alliance are demanding the Board of Regents discipline Gould, calling his conduct part of the “broken culture” among the regents.

“His use of sexist language in an attempt to cut off her discussion regarding Title IX sexual harassment regulations was not only ironic but utterly unconscionable,” faculty said. “It appears this most recent breakdown of decorum reflects a more pervasive broken culture of Board of Regents proceedings.”

