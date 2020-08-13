fbpx
Featured

More than 1,000 dead from COVID-19 in Nevada

By Bob Conrad
coronavirus testing
It was announced today that there have been 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus disease in Nevada since it first appeared in March. 

“These deaths are a sobering reminder that we must remain vigilant and do all that we can to slow the spread while we’re in the throes of this horrific pandemic,” Governor Steve Sisolak said. “At this time, I implore all Nevadans to do your part. Wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and, above all, take seriously our personal responsibility to help slow the spread and protect those around us.”

The deaths surpass those who die each year from the flu and pneumonia, according to CDC data, but are fewer than annual deaths from stroke, accidents, cancer and heart disease. 

Initial COVID-19 models predicted Nevada would reach 800 deaths by mid-May. That estimate was in fact reached mid-July. Another 100 to 500 deaths are predicted by October, using the same models by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Most of the deaths were in Clark County, 869, followed by Washoe County with 124 deaths.

Washoe County’s data show that most deaths from COVID-19 in the county are those who have what the Washoe County Health District calls “underlying health conditions.” Those conditions include obesity and diabetes. 

Populations older than 70 have the greatest concentration of fatalities, but there have been deaths in those older than 40 and one 19-year-old died from the disease in Washoe County.

Most who get COVID-19 recover.

