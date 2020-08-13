fbpx
News

Midtown reopens to two-way traffic on Friday

By ThisIsReno
A new Midtown roundabout on Virginia Street.
A new Midtown roundabout on Virginia Street. Image: RTC

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is rolling back the orange cones this week in preparation of reopening Virginia Street to two-way traffic through Midtown at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14.

The reopening of the $90 million project comes three months ahead of schedule. Work on the Midtown segment of the Virginia Street Project was accelerated during the COVID-19 business shutdowns, which allowed paving crews from Sierra Nevada Construction to close parts of Virginia Street and complete work more easily.

RTC is boasting new trees and landscaping, a safer pedestrian environment and smoother traffic flow through the area. The project included the addition of crosswalks, widening of sidewalks, improved lighting and landscaping, and improvements at some intersections.

Construction isn’t yet complete however. Crews are still working in Midtown to finish landscaping and construction on the new Bus RAPID Transit stations, as well as some cleanup work, which should be wrapped up in September. Minor lane closures may result.

The City also plans to install public art, bike racks and benches in the area this fall.

Other portions of the project outside of Midtown are ongoing. Work near the University of Nevada, Reno on the roadway and sidewalks will wrap up later this year. That work includes new transit stations as well.

The addition to RAPID transit stations, scheduled for completion next year, will extend the RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line from Meadowood Mall to the University.  

RTC shared the images below to highlight some of the changes the Virginia Street Project brought to Midtown.

Virginia Street near Plumb Lane before and after.
Virginia Street near Plumb Lane before and after.
Virginia Street in Midtown, before and after.
Sidewalks in Midtown before and after the Virginia Street Project.
Sidewalks in Midtown before and after the Virginia Street Project.
