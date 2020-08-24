Local company Davidson’s Organics is recognized on the Inc. 5000 (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Davidson’s Organics, a sustainable, organic and direct farm-to-cup tea company, is recognized by Inc. Magazine’s “Inc. 5000” for the first time. The prestigious list ranks the top 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

The announcement follows a year of growth after relocating to a new 50,000-square-foot facility in Sparks, Nevada, and earning the prestigious Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level Two certification, a rigorous certification that officially recognizes Davidson’s as having the highest possible global food safety standards.

The Inc. list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000, and now Davidson’s has earned its spot to be among those names.

“Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is a huge accomplishment for Davidson’s,” said co-owner Kunall Patel. “We have seen phenomenal growth and are thrilled to hold this prestigious honor as further proof of our successful efforts in giving people the opportunity to support their health through our organic teas. ”

Davidson’s Organics harvests its organic tea leaves from the owners’ small family tea farms in India, which are then blended in its Nevada facility and distributed internationally. The competitive Inc. 5000 list inclusion serves as an example of the company’s positive trajectory within its numerous markets.

About Davidson’s Organics

Davidson’s organic teas are USDA Organic Certified, as well as Fair Trade Certified, and are therefore free of pesticides, dairy, GMOs and other non-permitted ingredients. Davidson’s has been committed to providing the freshest, purest teas for over forty years. Direct from family-owned tea gardens in India to their facility in Nevada, Davidson’s offers a wide variety of blends and traditional teas in tea bags, loose leaf and iced tea formats. Davidson’s is proud to share the benefit of drinking pure, organic teas from their own family tea gardens exclusively with the United States. Visit davidsonstea.com for more information about specialty teas, gifts and accessories.

