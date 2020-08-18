Introducing Picnic at Pinon! (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Introducing our first-ever family day at Piñon! Mark your calendars and come hungry. On Sunday, Aug. 30th from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., join Piñon’s new Sparks location in the heart of Victorian Square for tasty brews, good food, and fun for the whole family.

Tickets will be sold for $20 on the day of the event. Each ticket will include a kids meal with a choice of either mac n’ cheese or a hot dog, a chocolate chip cookie, and a brew (for the parents of course!). Then, the kids will have their choice of a soda, juice box, or root beer float. Kids can stay entertained and grab a custom-illustrated coloring page!

Piñon’s regular food menu will also be available for orders.

Picnic tables will be set up inside and outside with social distancing and capacity guidelines in place. This will be a fun event for the community to come and enjoy local brews and spend time with family!

Check out Piñon Bottle’s social media pages to stay in the know with the latest updates!

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.