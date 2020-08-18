Health District to conduct aerial mosquito abatement Wednesday

The Washoe County Health District’s Vector-Borne Diseases Program will conduct its second aerial mosquito abatement Wednesday, Aug. 19. Approximately 800 acres within Washoe County, from the North Valleys to Washoe Valley, will receive an application of the larvicide.

Health officials say the larvicide is a naturally occurring bacteria that prevents the emergence of adult mosquitos, which can in turn, help limit the spread of diseases such as West Nile Virus. They also recommend people in northern Nevada take steps to avoid being bitten by mosquitos, including:

Wear long sleeve shirts and long pants in mosquito prone areas. Especially in early morning and evening hours when mosquitos are most active

Use mosquito repellents, applying a layer directly on skin, and one on clothing for maximum protection

Keep window and door screens in good repair to prevent mosquitos from entering homes

Clear areas around living spaces of any free-standing water and containers that can hold even small amounts of water like pet bowls and planters; these may become mosquito breeding sources.

Vaccinate horses for Western Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus

Mosquito fish for ponds, fountains, troughs and other large water containers are available from the Vector-Borne Disease Program. The small minnow-sized fish feed on mosquito larvae and prevent them from hatching into mosquitos.

The Vector-Borne Diseases program will investigate the source of adult mosquitos if individuals in the community are experiencing a problem. Call the Vector-Borne Diseases Program at 775-328-2434 for details.