fbpx
Home > Featured > Health District to conduct aerial mosquito abatement Wednesday
Featured

Health District to conduct aerial mosquito abatement Wednesday

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
mosquito
Image by mika mamy from Pixabay

The Washoe County Health District’s Vector-Borne Diseases Program will conduct its second aerial mosquito abatement Wednesday, Aug. 19. Approximately 800 acres within Washoe County, from the North Valleys to Washoe Valley, will receive an application of the larvicide.

Health officials say the larvicide is a naturally occurring bacteria that prevents the emergence of adult mosquitos, which can in turn, help limit the spread of diseases such as West Nile Virus. They also recommend people in northern Nevada take steps to avoid being bitten by mosquitos, including:

  • Wear long sleeve shirts and long pants in mosquito prone areas. Especially in early morning and evening hours when mosquitos are most active
  • Use mosquito repellents, applying a layer directly on skin, and one on clothing for maximum protection
  • Keep window and door screens in good repair to prevent mosquitos from entering homes
  • Clear areas around living spaces of any free-standing water and containers that can hold even small amounts of water like pet bowls and planters; these may become mosquito breeding sources.
  • Vaccinate horses for Western Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus

Mosquito fish for ponds, fountains, troughs and other large water containers are available from the Vector-Borne Disease Program. The small minnow-sized fish feed on mosquito larvae and prevent them from hatching into mosquitos.

The Vector-Borne Diseases program will investigate the source of adult mosquitos if individuals in the community are experiencing a problem. Call the Vector-Borne Diseases Program at 775-328-2434 for details.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Health officials caution against gatherings, report 55 new...

Stay home: Health officer recommends distance learning for...

COVID-19 at Arbors: Allegations of slow response, insufficient...

Spike in COVID-19 cases at Sparks assisted living...

Contact tracers can help mitigate COVID-19, but there...

COVID-19 Updates: County sees highest spike in cases...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend