Governor Sisolak is a dirty rotten low-down sidewinding nogoodnik (opinion)

“They make a desert and call it peace”

Tacitus in The Agricola, 98 C.E.

Vladimir Putin has his Wagner Group. They have 1,200 “mercenaries” fighting in Libya. They have conquered parts of Ukraine, fought Turkey in Syria, and, along with Cuba, are propping up the illegal government in Venezuela. They have tanks and artillery pieces. Does that sound like a regular army? It is. It is a branch of the Kremlin. They fight its dirty wars for them but with plausible deniability.

Similarly, we have the CIA fighting our dirty wars with plausible deniability for us.

This dirty war business has a long pedigree. In 1932 Adolph Hitler was elected Chancellor of Germany. The next month their capitol in Berlin was set on fire. It looked like the work of Hitler’s private army of thugs, the Brownshirts aka the Storm Troopers. For cover he used his secret police and Gestapo in the Night of the Long Knives to kill the Brownshirts, bring down the Weimar Republic, establish the Third Reich, and take credit for restoring order.

And these examples just scratch the surface of the dirty-war-with-plausible-deniability business.

Now comes that dirty rotten low-down sidewinding nogoodnik Governor Sisolak with identical albeit more peaceful, bloodless tactics.

My son, who is a Canadian citizen and not an American, at the beginning of August got an unsolicited Voter Registration Application in the mail with a postage paid return envelope addressed to Washoe County. The return address on the postage-paid envelope was precisely his. He doesn’t even have to pay 50 cents for a stamp to return a filled-out application, and that is one of the many problems.

If the envelope is postage paid the Post Office does not stamp it with a date and a place of mailing. The County elections office has no idea when it was sent or from where. My son threw away the ballot, but he need not have done that. He could have filled it out and lied. He could have given it to a political operative to use as he wished. And just as sure as God made little green apples, this is going to happen.

The application calls for the applicant to identify whether he is an American citizen. He could lie and say he is. The application can even be filled out by an assistant with no signature who merely gives his name and address. There is no place for the assistant’s signature.

I didn’t get one of these unsolicited Voter Registration Applications because I’m already on the list of registered voters.

The little box at the bottom of the Application says it came from the Center For Voter Information (CVI) with an address, phone number, and a statement that it is not affiliated with any government agency or state/local election office. Their flyer and their return envelope have union “bugs” on them, a sure sign they came from a Democrat affiliated organization or a union.

The “bug” is the tiny indicia identifying which union printed it and thus that it was indeed printed in a union shop. The union cited in their bug is the Graphics Communication Conference/International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 41N. I searched online and this union’s website, and I could find a lot of local unions, but not this one. Does Local 41N really exist? I could find no evidence of it.

CVI says they are a 501(c)(4) organization. I’m not a CPA so my knowledge is general, not specific. According to the IRS there are two types of 501(c)(4) organizations, one that is not organized for profit but operated exclusively for the promotion of social welfare and the other a local association of employees of a designated person(s) in a particular municipality where the net earnings are devoted exclusively to charitable, educational or recreational purposes.

Their Application says their address is in Carson City. Their Web page says they are headquartered in Washington, DC.

It had to be the IRS who approved their non-profit 501(c)(4) status. Can anyone doubt this, given the IRS’s manifest left-wing bias and given the CVI clearly does not fit the profile published by the IRS?

How did CVI know I’m a registered voter but my son is not? Did they get that from the registrar of voters? How did they know my son’s address?

So here we have Governor Sisolak exposed. The Democrats have made no secret that they want the U.S. flooded with ineligible voters and unaccounted for ballots. But Sisolak couldn’t pull this off by himself. He wouldn’t dare. He couldn’t take the glare of the spotlight or the heat of public debate if he did, so like all Democrats he used his own private army, the unions, to do that for him.

He and his union buddies have joined the ranks of the Brownshirts, the Wagner Group, and the CIA in their dirty skullduggery with plausible deniability for the mastermind. They are all brothers under the skin.

Norm Robins is a retired entrepreneur and ex-engineer whose first love is economics and who has lived and worked all over the world. He has a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, and an MBA in International Business from the University of California, Berkeley. He and his wife and one of his three children live in Reno, Nevada.

