Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Nevada expands to Reno-Sparks-Carson City (sponsored)

State Advocacy Group Offers Extended Services to LGBTQ+

Business Professionals in Northern Nevada

The Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Nevada (GLCCNV) is announcing their expansion to the Northern Nevada LGBTQ+ business community. The advocacy nonprofit provides business development opportunities, financial access, educational resources, supplier diversity and procurement opportunities to LGBTQ+ and allied business professionals statewide.

The GLCCNV is based in Las Vegas and has served Southern Nevada for 8 years. The Chamber plans to bring the same services to LGBTQ+ business professionals in the Reno-Sparks-Carson City area.

“We are proud to be the voice of LGBTQ+ and allied businesses across the great Silver State,” said Tim Haughinberry, President of the GLCCNV. “As we continue to grow our base of business members and corporate partners, we quickly saw a need to expand our Chamber’s reach to members of the LGBTQ+ business community in Northern Nevada. We look forward to launching our diverse membership programming up north.”

Under Haughinberry’s presidency, Chamber membership has skyrocketed from seven to over 60 members, prompting the expansion to Northern Nevada. Members of the GLCCNV have exclusive access to members-only events, educational opportunities and many more valuable resources that help LGBTQ+ businesses in Nevada grow and continue to meet their full potential. Membership levels start at the Individual “Joker” level and scale all the way to the Corporate “Spades” level.

The GLCCNV is the only official Nevada affiliate chamber of the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. For more information on joining the Chamber as an individual or business member, visit glccnv.org/benefits-and-levels.

About the GLCCNV

The Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Nevada is a nonprofit advocacy group that aims to advance the prosperity, equality and inclusivity of Nevada’s gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and allied business community through referrals, education, networking, advocacy and supplier diversity opportunities. The GLCCNV is the Nevada chapter of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce organization, which advocates for the economic opportunities and advancement of the LGBTQ+ business community across the nation. For more information about the GLCCNV, including future events and membership opportunities, visit www.glccnv.org or email [email protected].

