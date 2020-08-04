Donor Network West announces Nicole Bishop as regional director of Nevada (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Donor Network West serves 45 counties in northern Nevada and northern California

Donor Network West, the federally designated non-profit organ procurement and tissue recovery organization for northern Nevada and northern California, has elevated Nicole Bishop to Regional Director of the northern Nevada region.

Established in 1987, Donor Network West serves more than 13 million people and connects a donor’s gift to those in need across 45 counties in northern Nevada and northern California. Donor Network West is the organ recovery organization with the longest and most proven history of connecting donors to people who need life-saving gifts of organs and tissues in northern Nevada. Approximately 650 people are waiting for an organ transplant in Nevada.

Donor Network West Announces Nicole Bishop as Regional Director of Nevada

“As a native Nevadan serving our Nevada communities, I look forward to leading the Donor Network West team in saving and healing lives through organ and tissue donation,” said Bishop. “Empowering the team to provide compassionate support and service excellence to our hospital and community partners will provide more opportunities to speak with more families about the gift of organ and tissue donation to continue a loved one’s legacy.”

Bishop joined Donor Network West in 2015. She served as the first in-house hospital donation coordinator (HDC) at Renown Regional Medical Center, where she provided hospital and family support throughout the donation process from referral through organ recovery. Prior to that, Bishop was a pediatric nurse leader at Renown Children’s Hospital for 22 years. She has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Orvis School of Nursing at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“Nicole will be leading a high performing multidisciplinary team focused on region specific strategies aimed at providing the best service to hospitals, communities, donor families, medical examiners and funeral homes,” said Janice F. Whaley, CEO, Donor Network West. “Donor Network West has consistently worked together with the northern Nevada community, continuing our commitment to practicing excellence, respect and compassion throughout every step of the donation process. Nicole’s knowledge and expertise will uniquely serve the northern Nevada community and our partners.”

Donor Network West is a Donate Life organization accredited by the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) and the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB), and is a member of Donate Life Nevada.

One organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people and a tissue donor can heal more than 75 lives. To learn more about organ and tissue donation, or to register as a donor, visit your local DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) or DonorNetworkWest.org.

About Donor Network West

Donor Network West saves and heals lives by facilitating organ and tissue recovery for transplantation. The organization was established in 1987, and is an official Donate Life organization accredited by the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) and the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB). Federally designated to serve 45 counties in northern Nevada and northern California. Donor Network West partners with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the state-authorized donor registries. For information, visit DonorNetworkWest.org and follow us on social media: @mydnwest

