Distance learning today for Washoe County students

The Washoe County School District has closed schools again today due to dense smoke from regional fires, but will enact distance learning for all students. It released the following statement early this morning:

“Due to unexpected dense smoke moving into our region yesterday evening and throughout the night, we have decided to go to full distance learning today, Friday August 28. Teachers will be contacting students and families to teach distance learning plans.

“As previously stated, smoke patterns and density are very difficult to predict with any kind of certainty. However, all indicators are that the smoke today, Friday, August 28, is forecast not to improve.

“Information regarding food services and pick up will be provided to families later this morning.

“Essential staff should report to school buildings as needed. All other staff will be provided further direction.

“To repeat, today, Friday, August 28, will be a full distance learning school day.“