Home > News > COVID-19 > COVID-19 case confirmed at Reed High School
COVID-19

COVID-19 case confirmed at Reed High School

By Sudhiti Naskar
Reed High School
Reed High School

SPARKS, Nev. — Washoe County School District announced today an individual from Reed High School in Sparks has COVID-19. This new case is the fifth case of COVID-19 in local schools reported by the WCSD.

There are unconfirmed reports the case is a student.

For days, educators and parents have been worried if the county schools are ready for a reopening yet. With the report of the “confirmed case,” their anxieties could be proving legitimate.

The school district is working with Washoe County Health District to conduct contact tracing. They are also focusing on taking adequate health measures including wearing masks, cleaning surfaces and social distancing. 

Following the health guidelines, the WCSD has decided to “exclude” the person from in-person participation at the school, according to an official press release. 

This Is Reno reached out to the school district and Reed High school for more information and will update this story when it is received. 

Sudhiti Naskar

Sudhiti (Shu) Naskar is a multimedia journalist and researcher who has years of experience covering international issues. In the role of a journalist, she has covered gender, culture, society, environment, and economy. Her works have appeared on BBC, The National, The wall street Journal, Marie Claire, Reno Gazette-Journal, Caravan and more. Her interests lie in the intersection of art, politics, social justice, education, tech, and culture. She took a sabbatical from media to attend graduate school at the University of Nevada Reno in 2017. In this period, she has won awards, represented her school at an international conference and successfully defended her thesis on political disinformation at the Reynolds School of Journalism where she earned her Master's in Media Innovation.

