COVID-19 case confirmed at Reed High School

Support This Is Reno We are reporting daily on how the coronavirus is impacting the Reno area. This coverage is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge. Please help us by becoming a subscriber so that our reporting can continue. Subscribe

SPARKS, Nev. — Washoe County School District announced today an individual from Reed High School in Sparks has COVID-19. This new case is the fifth case of COVID-19 in local schools reported by the WCSD.

There are unconfirmed reports the case is a student.

For days, educators and parents have been worried if the county schools are ready for a reopening yet. With the report of the “confirmed case,” their anxieties could be proving legitimate.

The school district is working with Washoe County Health District to conduct contact tracing. They are also focusing on taking adequate health measures including wearing masks, cleaning surfaces and social distancing.

Following the health guidelines, the WCSD has decided to “exclude” the person from in-person participation at the school, according to an official press release.

This Is Reno reached out to the school district and Reed High school for more information and will update this story when it is received.