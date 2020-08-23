fbpx
COVID-19 case confirmed at McQueen High School

By ThisIsReno
McQueen High School. Image: Carla O'Day

The Washoe County School District today said it has confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at McQueen High School. It is the seventh positive COVID-19 case at area schools in recent weeks. The announcement came after the district said school would be held tomorrow after days of cancellations due to wildfire smoke.

“Based on the current fire and weather projections, we are excited to welcome our students back to school, tomorrow August 24, whether that is in person or on the hybrid model,” Superintendent Kristen McNeill said.

The hybrid schedule for Monday is the B schedule.

The district is working in partnership with the Washoe County Health District on contact tracing with a number of individuals who will be excluded from the school for 14 days.

The district declined to provide further information.

“Due to privacy concerns, no other information will be shared regarding the individual with the positive case or any individuals who were excluded,” a statement to the media announced.

