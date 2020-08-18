fbpx
Commissioner calls for explanation into charges against journalist’s attackers

By Bob Conrad
Washoe County Commissioner Marsha Berkbigler today requested an explanation into why journalist Don Dike-Anukam’s attackers are only facing misdemeanor charges for battery

Dike-Anukam was assaulted during downtown riots on May 30. His attackers were identified on social media and now face misdemeanor battery charges.

Videos show Toni Sisson, 20, and Joseph Salazar, 25, of Visalia, California, breaking into City Hall during the riots, rifling through drawers in the main lobby and then proceeding to attack Dike-Anukam outside the building for capturing video of the rioting. 

They are also facing charges for assault in Visalia for a road-rage incident in January.

“They didn’t want him videotaping them so they attacked him and beat him up,” Berkbigler said. “I’m a little concerned about the fact that we can’t get these people back over here because what they did is considered a misdemeanor in the State of Nevada, and we can’t do anything about it. That just seems an open invitation to troublemakers.”

She requested the Sheriff and District Attorney look into the matter. The charges were determined by the Reno Police Department and were issued by the Reno City Attorney.

Bob Conrad

Bob Conrad is co-founder of This Is Reno, which he manages as publisher and executive editor. He also works part time for the University of Nevada, Reno.

