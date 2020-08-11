fbpx
Featured

BLM requesting public comment for TMWA proposal 

TMWA
Image: Carla O'Day

The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management is asking the public to provide input for an environmental assessment to analyze the effects of a proposed underground water main and pump station in the Toll Road area of south Reno.

The proposal from Truckee Meadows Water Authority is to construct, operate and maintain the project, which will alleviate what it said is low pressure and inadequate water flow for firefighting activities in the area.

TMWA is proposing a 1,513-foot water main with a pump station located on a half acre. If permission to locate the water line on private land cannot be obtained, TMWA has proposed an alternate alignment on BLM-administered land—about 796 linear feet with a 20-foot-wide right-of-way, and a temporary construction area of 30 feet more on the west and south sides of the alignment.

Public comments will be accepted through Aug. 22, 2020. Written comments should be addressed to “TMWA”, ATTN: Terah Malsam, Realty Specialist and submitted via mail to: 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701, or via email: [email protected], or fax at (775)-885-6147. 

For more information contact Terah Malsam at 775-885-6153. 

