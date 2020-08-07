fbpx
Home > Entertainment > Arts > Artown’s “Stream-a-thon” closing night still available online
Arts

Artown’s “Stream-a-thon” closing night still available online

By Kylie Masznicz
By Kylie Masznicz
Ruth Lenz was the first performance for Artown's closing night "Stream-A-Thon"
Ruth Lenz was the first performance for Artown's closing night "Stream-A-Thon"

July is already over, which means so is Artown, Reno’s annual arts festival during the entire month of July. This year, Artown took the performances to a virtual platform rather than canceling the event, allowing them to still celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Similar to the festival’s opening night, Artown’s Oliver X and Beth Macmillan hosted the closing night live stream on Facebook. The evening was loaded with musical performances, interviews with artists, and an art auction.

Some artists performed live in the studio, while others appeared in the live stream through pre-recorded videos. For those who performed in-house, they were able to sit down with the hosts afterward and discuss the details of their performance as well as how it had to be adapted for the online format.

The virtual show was especially a challenge for Keely Cobb, a choreographer working with “Adriana and the Wildflowers,” who said the dancers not only lost two months of rehearsal time, but also had to modify their approach to the performance due to the revised closing night format. The crew decided to create a video of their performance in the Nevada desert. Cobb also gave hints of what next year’s performance could look like.

Cliff Porter performed a cover of Bill Withers' "Lovely Day."
Cliff Porter performed a cover of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.”

Despite the challenges we all have faced, these artists were still able to express themselves and partake in the Artown annual festival. Witnessing the creativity shown in the live-stream was truly inspirational.

The community expressed this inspiration through their contributions to the “Heartown” gallery. Artown added this new “Heartown” gallery this year to welcome anyone in the community to share their art. Check out https://artown.org/heartown/ to see all the Heartown submissions; some may just surprise you.

Those who stayed till the end of the closing night live-stream were able to hear a sneak peek of a song made just for Reno called “Heart to Heart, Eye to Eye.” The song will officially be out on August 18, so make sure to mark your calendars to hear this special tune.

The livestream is still available on Artown’s Facebook page for anyone who missed it on July 31. Most of the performances from this previous year are also available for viewing on their Facebook and YouTube. Take advantage of the free art shows and show support for local non-profits.

Kylie Masznicz

Kylie Masznicz is a recent graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, where she studied English with a concentration in writing with a minor in Communication Studies. She writes culture pieces for ThisIsReno, but her work has also been featured on Broadway Baby and Brushfire Literature & Arts Journal. Her goal is to write a novel. She enjoys art of all forms, but chooses to express her own creativity through writing, music, and nail art. She also collects Christmas sweaters and has enough to wear one everyday from Thanksgiving to New Years.

Related

Artown Opening Week: bigger and better

Art Paws goes virtual, still fundraising for local...

“Totally weird.” “I miss the streets.” Artown presenters...

New plans emerge for Reno’s shuttered Lear Theater

Silver lining: Artown festival altered but not canceled...

Save the Lear (opinion)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend