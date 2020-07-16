Vistage Chair Chuck Alvey earns Take Flight instructor certification

SPONSORED POST

Chuck Alvey has nearly 50 years of business experience, including president and chief executive level leadership in economic development, television and community organizations. As a seasoned Vistage Chair, Alvey works to facilitate, mentor and lead peer advisory groups through inspiring, sharing, challenging and fostering critical thinking for leaders to arrive at better decisions. Alvey is excited to announce that he has recently earned his Take Flight with DISC Learning instructor certification.

The Take Flight with DISC program focuses on using the DISC personality styles (Dominant, Interactive, Supportive, and Conscientious) to make self-awareness simple and intuitive.

As a Take Flight Coach, Alvey will be able to ensure that clients are able to use their personal style to communicate more effectively and respectfully with others. Now more than ever it is important for leaders in all areas of business to consider their team members’ strengths to understand how they can best work together.

“Having learned, used and now taught the Take Flight with DISC skills has given flight to years of experience interacting with leaders and teams,” Alvey reports. “Every session generates more interest as participants discover new ways to improve culture, build teams, generate business and grow. It’s very exciting. “

Alvey has expertise in marketing, communications, strategic planning, facilitation, team building, business development and public speaking. During Alvey’s 13-year tenure as president and CEO of EDAWN, he and his team worked with hundreds of CEOs and companies and assisted with nearly 200 business relocations and expansions, which helped to generate over 6,000 new jobs. Alvey was named one of Nevada’s most respected CEOs twice by Nevada Business Magazine.

Alvey has a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and is a Certified Economic Developer Emeritus.

For more information about Chuck Alvey, please visit https://myvistage.force.com/sites/s/chairs?username=chuck.alvey

For more information about Take Flight with DISC, please visit https://takeflightlearning.com/taking-flight-with-disc.html

