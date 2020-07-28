VIDEO: Volunteer effort hopes to provide permanent debris solutions for those experiencing homelessness

Grant Denton with the Karma Box Project is helping recruit resources to help those experiencing homelessness. In particular, he is working with local partners to develop long term solutions to keep garbage and debris from accumulating along the Truckee River.

Those experiencing homelessness in the Reno area are challenged by no reliable disposal services, and the effects of this situation are not hard to find. Denton would like to see a sustained program that keeps camps and the river clean — in addition to helping people help themselves.

In this video, we hear from Denton, Brian Cassidy of Junk King and Washoe County Commissioner Bob Lucey.