fbpx
Home > Featured > VIDEO: Volunteer effort hopes to provide permanent debris solutions for those experiencing homelessness
Featured

VIDEO: Volunteer effort hopes to provide permanent debris solutions for those experiencing homelessness

By Bob Conrad
By Bob Conrad
A dumpster of trash overflowed near a homeless camp in downtown Reno. Image: Eric Marks
A dumpster of trash overflowed near a homeless camp in downtown Reno. Image: Eric Marks

Grant Denton with the Karma Box Project is helping recruit resources to help those experiencing homelessness. In particular, he is working with local partners to develop long term solutions to keep garbage and debris from accumulating along the Truckee River.

Those experiencing homelessness in the Reno area are challenged by no reliable disposal services, and the effects of this situation are not hard to find. Denton would like to see a sustained program that keeps camps and the river clean — in addition to helping people help themselves.

In this video, we hear from Denton, Brian Cassidy of Junk King and Washoe County Commissioner Bob Lucey.

Bob Conrad

Bob Conrad is co-founder of This Is Reno, which he manages as publisher and executive editor. He also works part time for the University of Nevada, Reno.

Related

City cleans trash from camp, lets unsheltered individuals...

City of Reno comments on citations to the...

City, police issue citations to the homeless at...

NDOT notifies small camp of unsheltered individuals they...

Displaced during the pandemic, a small homeless camp...

RISE approved to manage women and family shelter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend