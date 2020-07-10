Urban Roots now selling produce

Teaching farm Urban Roots is now selling its produce. For $35, you can pick up a bag of fresh, local produce each Thursday at the farm’s 1700 East Second Street location.

The nonprofit is including in its produce bags vegetables, herbs and flowers.

“Just because we can’t see students during our traditional camp season doesn’t mean we won’t do all we can to help them change the way they think about food or the learning process in general,” said Fayth Ross, executive director. “While we can’t teach in our garden, we can still use it to benefit the community in a safe, healthy way.”

Information: https://www.urgc.org/camp