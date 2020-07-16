Truckee Meadows Water Authority releases 2020 Water Quality Report (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Every year Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) releases a Water Quality Report, as required by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This report, which is based on data collected in the 2019 calendar year, contains information about the source of TMWA’s drinking water and how it compares to drinking water standards established by the EPA.

In addition to TMWA’s primary water system in Reno and Sparks, there are separate reports on the following systems operated by TMWA: Lighting W, Old Washoe Estates, Stampmill, and Sunrise Estates.

“At TMWA, we take pride in the high-quality water delivered to our customers,” said General Manager Mark Foree. “The Water Quality Report is a welcome opportunity to show our community the stringent safety standards that our skilled staff adheres to in ensuring high-quality water on a daily basis.”

Delivering high-quality water involves constant testing to ensure the community’s water is safe. TMWA performs more than 1,000 laboratory tests every month on up to 200 samples taken from various locations throughout the TMWA distribution system.

The Water Quality Report is now available online at www.tmwa.com/waterquality2020. If you would like a print copy mailed to you, please call Water Quality Environmental Permit Supervisor Kelli Burgess at (775) 834-8117 or email her at [email protected]

You can also look up specific water quality information about your neighborhood by using the online map-based reference tool, which provides the latest water quality data by geographic location. Sample data is updated quarterly for turbidity, pH, chlorine residual, hardness and arsenic. You can easily find your neighborhood’s sample data on TMWA’s Water Quality Lookup page at www.tmwa.com/water_quality.

About TMWA

TMWA is a not-for-profit, community-owned water utility dedicated to providing reliable service and high-quality drinking water for more than 425,000 residents and businesses throughout the region.

