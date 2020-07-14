Road work on Lakeside Drive starts Monday

Construction begins Monday, July 20 on Lakeside Drive between McCarran Boulevard and Evans Creek Drive to replace worn out pavement. The $2.2 million project will take about three months to complete.

Some sidewalks and curbs will also be replaced during the project, and the Regional Transportation Commission said it will add new bike lanes on both sides of the roadway and make ADA improvements.

Traffic will remain open in both directions, but officials are urging drivers to use extra caution when driving through the area, especially with regards to pedestrians, cyclists and construction crews.