Home > News > Reno Mayor Schieve elected to chair RSCVA board
Reno Mayor Schieve elected to chair RSCVA board

By Carla O'Day
The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority board on Thursday elected Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve to serve as chair, the first female to hold the post in a decade.

“I appreciate the confidence,” Schieve said. “We’re going to make it a great year. I look forward to working with everyone.”

Schieve takes the helm from Washoe County Commissioner Bob Lucey, who had been the RSCVA chairman since 2015. Lucey will remain on the board.

Board members voted 7-2 in favor of Schieve over Sparks City Councilman Ed Lawson, who was serving as vice chair. Lawson noted nobody from the City of Sparks has served as the RSCVA chair since 2002.

RSCVA bylaws state the board’s chair needs to be an elected official from either Reno, Sparks or Washoe County.

Ann Silver, Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce CEO, was elected vice chair. Mark Sterbens, Nugget Casino Resort senior vice president and general manager, was elected secretary and treasurer. Board officers serve 2-year terms.

The agency is currently undergoing challenges that include drops in tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a search for a new chief executive officer.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

