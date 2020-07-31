PODCAST: “Kings of Reno” interview Wendy Stolyarov and more (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

This week on Kings of Reno, Ed and Dave welcome Sparks City Council Ward 1 candidate Wendy Stolyarov to the show to discuss her candidacy, affordable housing and the state of our politics locally and nationally in a fun, free wheeling podcast. As always, tune in for our recurring segment on F*ck that guy. We talk VP contest, Virus, local politics and affordable housing.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.