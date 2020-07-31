fbpx
Home > Sponsored > PODCAST: “Kings of Reno” interview Wendy Stolyarov and more (sponsored)
Sponsored

PODCAST: “Kings of Reno” interview Wendy Stolyarov and more (sponsored)

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Wendy Stolyarov
Wendy Stolyarov

SPONSORED POST

Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

This week on Kings of Reno, Ed and Dave welcome Sparks City Council Ward 1 candidate Wendy Stolyarov to the show to discuss her candidacy, affordable housing and the state of our politics locally and nationally in a fun, free wheeling podcast. As always, tune in for our recurring segment on F*ck that guy. We talk VP contest, Virus, local politics and affordable housing.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

PODCAST: “Kings of Reno” discuss impeachment proceedings

PODCAST: “Kings of Reno” go below the belt...

PODCAST: “Kings of Reno” Talk Mass Shootings

PODCAST: “Kings of Reno” Talk Racism

PODCAST: ‘Kings of Reno’ Discuss SCOTUS

PODCAST: ‘Kings of Reno’ Discuss Criminal Justice Reform

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend