PHOTOS: School trustees, media tour new Marce Herz Middle School

Marce Herz Middle School Principal Brandon Bringhurst gave media, school board trustees and community members a tour of the district’s newest middle school Friday. Construction on the new facility began May 22, 2019 and was completed in just over a year. The $87 million project features laptop connectivity, Promethean learning systems and geothermal systems for heating and cooling the school.

The 190,000-square-foot campus is located at 13455 Thomas Creek Road in southwest Reno. The building was designed to accommodate and complement the natural scape and scenery of the surrounding area. It also has its own access road to reduce traffic near the school.

The school can accommodate up to 1,400 students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades and will be ready for students when they return to school campuses.

The school was named for Marcelle “Marce” Barkley Herz (1911 – 1964), an elementary school teacher in the region for more than 10 years, including five years at Mt. Rose Elementary School. She was a world-class skier and runner who founded the Sky Tavern Junior Ski Program, the oldest and largest non-profit ski and snowboard program/facility in the United States. She was a trailblazer for the inclusion of women and minorities in athletic programs, and championed greater access to sports and physical activities for all students and the community.

Check out photos of the new facility.