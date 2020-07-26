fbpx
Home > Featured > PHOTOS: School trustees, media tour new Marce Herz Middle School
Featured

PHOTOS: School trustees, media tour new Marce Herz Middle School

By Eric Marks
By Eric Marks
Group photo outside the new north side entrance.

Marce Herz Middle School Principal Brandon Bringhurst gave media, school board trustees and community members a tour of the district’s newest middle school Friday. Construction on the new facility began May 22, 2019 and was completed in just over a year. The $87 million project features laptop connectivity, Promethean learning systems and geothermal systems for heating and cooling the school.

The 190,000-square-foot campus is located at 13455 Thomas Creek Road in southwest Reno. The building was designed to accommodate and complement the natural scape and scenery of the surrounding area. It also has its own access road to reduce traffic near the school.

The school can accommodate up to 1,400 students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades and will be ready for students when they return to school campuses.

The school was named for Marcelle “Marce” Barkley Herz (1911 – 1964), an elementary school teacher in the region for more than 10 years, including five years at Mt. Rose Elementary School. She was a world-class skier and runner who founded the Sky Tavern Junior Ski Program, the oldest and largest non-profit ski and snowboard program/facility in the United States. She was a trailblazer for the inclusion of women and minorities in athletic programs, and championed greater access to sports and physical activities for all students and the community.

Check out photos of the new facility.

Eric Marks

Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

Related

Stay home: Health officer recommends distance learning for...

Re-opening takes a back seat as trustees review...

COVID-19: Teachers, unions say ‘no’ to returning back...

Going off the rails on the gravy train...

“Know that we love you”: WCSD holds forum...

Trustees pore over plans for coming school year...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend