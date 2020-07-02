Officials seek information on Poeville Fire

FROM THE TRUCKEE MEADOWS FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT:

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is seeking information regarding the Poeville Fire on Peavine Mountain on June 27, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The fire is currently 98 percent contained having burned just over 3,000 acres. Multiple neighborhoods were evacuated on June 27, with most residents and business owners allowed to return the following day; remaining evacuation orders were lifted June 30. According to TMFPD Deputy Chief Alex Kukulus, eight homes were destroyed.

If you have any information, please contact Deputy Chief Dale Way at 775.326.6005. Click here for more information on the Poeville Fire.